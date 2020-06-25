All apartments in Peoria
9157 W BLACK HILL Road

9157 W Black Hill Rd · No Longer Available
Location

9157 W Black Hill Rd, Peoria, AZ 85383
Cibola Vista

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This MOUNTAIN VIEW family home is a must see! Located just 15 minutes from Lake Pleasant! This home is move in ready and features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, den, and an office/loft. There is a 3 car garage with upgraded epoxy flooring. Kitchen upgrades include 42 inch cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, under mount sink, all appliances, and tile floors. All bedrooms have upgraded ceiling fans and carpet flooring. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. The laundry room with upgraded washer and dryer is conveniently located upstairs. Energy efficient windows have been treated with wood blinds. The resort style backyard features mature palm trees, grass, and outdoor ceiling fans. Its also equipped with gas & water plumbing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9157 W BLACK HILL Road have any available units?
9157 W BLACK HILL Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9157 W BLACK HILL Road have?
Some of 9157 W BLACK HILL Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9157 W BLACK HILL Road currently offering any rent specials?
9157 W BLACK HILL Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9157 W BLACK HILL Road pet-friendly?
No, 9157 W BLACK HILL Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9157 W BLACK HILL Road offer parking?
Yes, 9157 W BLACK HILL Road offers parking.
Does 9157 W BLACK HILL Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9157 W BLACK HILL Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9157 W BLACK HILL Road have a pool?
No, 9157 W BLACK HILL Road does not have a pool.
Does 9157 W BLACK HILL Road have accessible units?
No, 9157 W BLACK HILL Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9157 W BLACK HILL Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9157 W BLACK HILL Road has units with dishwashers.
