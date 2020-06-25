9157 W BLACK HILL Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

This MOUNTAIN VIEW family home is a must see! Located just 15 minutes from Lake Pleasant! This home is move in ready and features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, den, and an office/loft. There is a 3 car garage with upgraded epoxy flooring. Kitchen upgrades include 42 inch cherry cabinetry, granite counter tops, under mount sink, all appliances, and tile floors. All bedrooms have upgraded ceiling fans and carpet flooring. The spacious master bedroom has an en suite bathroom with jacuzzi tub and large walk in closet. The laundry room with upgraded washer and dryer is conveniently located upstairs. Energy efficient windows have been treated with wood blinds. The resort style backyard features mature palm trees, grass, and outdoor ceiling fans. Its also equipped with gas & water plumbing.