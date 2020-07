Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This 3 bed/2 bath home features an additional room to be used as a home office, spacious living room, family room with fire place, kitchen with island and dinning area. Master bedroom with walk in closet and separate access to pool area. Washer/dryer included, covered patio, bbq area, 3 car garage. Close to 101 Freeway, shopping centers, hospitals and schools. Immediately available. Pets only upon approval.