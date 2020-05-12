9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher stainless steel fireplace microwave furnished

Fully furnished vacation rental ~ No long term leasing ~Walking through the front door you encounter soaring ceilings, massive formal living space and a grand staircase. The formal living rooms simple but sophisticated decor with ample seating on the two cream linen couches, oversize coffee table and 6 person dining table. The family room has a massive sectional couch, coffee table and 55-inch flat screen TV. The gourmet kitchen is set off this space and features a breakfast bar with granite countertops and 4 modern barstools. There are stainless steel appliances, wine rack and walk in pantry. This home has two master suites both with queen beds. Two additional bedrooms with queen beds and a third with two twin beds.