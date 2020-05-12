All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:54 PM

9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive

9042 West Pinnacle Vista Drive · (602) 888-9099 ext. 11
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9042 West Pinnacle Vista Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Westwing Mountain

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

Click to see floorplan

5 Bed · 4 Bath · 3030 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
fireplace
microwave
furnished
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Fully furnished vacation rental ~ No long term leasing ~Walking through the front door you encounter soaring ceilings, massive formal living space and a grand staircase. The formal living rooms simple but sophisticated decor with ample seating on the two cream linen couches, oversize coffee table and 6 person dining table. The family room has a massive sectional couch, coffee table and 55-inch flat screen TV. The gourmet kitchen is set off this space and features a breakfast bar with granite countertops and 4 modern barstools. There are stainless steel appliances, wine rack and walk in pantry. This home has two master suites both with queen beds. Two additional bedrooms with queen beds and a third with two twin beds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive have any available units?
9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive have?
Some of 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive offer parking?
No, 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive does not offer parking.
Does 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive have a pool?
No, 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive have accessible units?
No, 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 9042 W PINNACLE VISTA Drive?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity