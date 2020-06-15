All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 9 2020

9023 W Lisbon Lane

9023 West Lisbon Lane · (602) 688-9750
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9023 West Lisbon Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,650

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 2176 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Available 6/1/2020. Beautiful fully furnished vacation home. 3 bedroom+office on large LAKEFRONT lot steps away from the community pool/spa! This home includes lots of comfortable seating, formal dining for 6, eat-in kitchen for 4+ breakfast bar. Master has TV & king bed, 2nd & 3rd bedrooms offer queen beds. Ceiling fans, lighting, closets, dresser/night stands & peaceful decor. Plush carpet, 20'' tile & custom earth-tone paint throughout. Exits to the extended length covered patio & gorgeous lakeview backyard from master, den, & living room. Professionally landscaped backyard offers several seating options on covered & uncovered patios, BBQ, mature trees, lush grass, flowers, bushes & lovely unobstructed lake views. CALL FOR PRICING, Rates vary by season and length of stay.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9023 W Lisbon Lane have any available units?
9023 W Lisbon Lane has a unit available for $2,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 9023 W Lisbon Lane have?
Some of 9023 W Lisbon Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9023 W Lisbon Lane currently offering any rent specials?
9023 W Lisbon Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9023 W Lisbon Lane pet-friendly?
No, 9023 W Lisbon Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 9023 W Lisbon Lane offer parking?
Yes, 9023 W Lisbon Lane does offer parking.
Does 9023 W Lisbon Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9023 W Lisbon Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9023 W Lisbon Lane have a pool?
Yes, 9023 W Lisbon Lane has a pool.
Does 9023 W Lisbon Lane have accessible units?
No, 9023 W Lisbon Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 9023 W Lisbon Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9023 W Lisbon Lane has units with dishwashers.
