9021 W Clara Ln

9021 West Clara Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9021 West Clara Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Dove Valley Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This fantastic home offers desert landscaping, 2 car garage with built-in cabinets, designer paint throughout, formal living room, dining area, and a den perfect for an office. The upgraded kitchen has New Stainless Appliances (2018), ample cabinetry, tile back splash, Quartz countertops, and a lovely island with breakfast bar. Inside the master bedroom you will find a full bath with separate tub & step-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the fabulous backyard with a covered patio, seating area, and a refreshing blue pool. Situated close to a community park you will find a sport court, Ramada, and tons of green areas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

