9021 W Clara Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

This fantastic home offers desert landscaping, 2 car garage with built-in cabinets, designer paint throughout, formal living room, dining area, and a den perfect for an office. The upgraded kitchen has New Stainless Appliances (2018), ample cabinetry, tile back splash, Quartz countertops, and a lovely island with breakfast bar. Inside the master bedroom you will find a full bath with separate tub & step-in shower, and a large walk-in closet. Enjoy the fabulous backyard with a covered patio, seating area, and a refreshing blue pool. Situated close to a community park you will find a sport court, Ramada, and tons of green areas.