8976 W ALDA Way

Very nice 5 bedroom 3 bath home with just over 2400 square feet. You'll immediately notice the neutral tile and vaulted ceilings when you enter into the living/dining room space with fantastic natural light. Great space for the kitchen with raised tiered cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and kitchen island with seating. Terrific pantry and breakfast space. All overlooking the spacious family living area with a great slider opening to the back yard. Large master bedroom with en suite bath with soaking tub, dual vanity and walk in closet. Outside you will find spacious covered patio with a dedicated fire pit area, and a blocked fence yard. Don'y wait