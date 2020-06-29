All apartments in Peoria
8976 W ALDA Way

8976 West Alda Way
Location

8976 West Alda Way, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
Very nice 5 bedroom 3 bath home with just over 2400 square feet. You'll immediately notice the neutral tile and vaulted ceilings when you enter into the living/dining room space with fantastic natural light. Great space for the kitchen with raised tiered cabinets, granite countertops, tile backsplash, stainless appliances and kitchen island with seating. Terrific pantry and breakfast space. All overlooking the spacious family living area with a great slider opening to the back yard. Large master bedroom with en suite bath with soaking tub, dual vanity and walk in closet. Outside you will find spacious covered patio with a dedicated fire pit area, and a blocked fence yard. Don'y wait

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8976 W ALDA Way have any available units?
8976 W ALDA Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8976 W ALDA Way have?
Some of 8976 W ALDA Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8976 W ALDA Way currently offering any rent specials?
8976 W ALDA Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8976 W ALDA Way pet-friendly?
No, 8976 W ALDA Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8976 W ALDA Way offer parking?
Yes, 8976 W ALDA Way offers parking.
Does 8976 W ALDA Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8976 W ALDA Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8976 W ALDA Way have a pool?
No, 8976 W ALDA Way does not have a pool.
Does 8976 W ALDA Way have accessible units?
No, 8976 W ALDA Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8976 W ALDA Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8976 W ALDA Way has units with dishwashers.
