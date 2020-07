Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

3 Bedroom, 2 Bath home in Granite Run in Peoria. This great home has neutral color paint and carpet through out, lots of storage in the kitchen, and a larger backyard with mature trees.



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 Application Fee Per Adult,

$235 Administration Fee,

1.8% City Rental Tax,

2.1% Monthly Administration Fee,

$250/$350/$500 1/2/3 Per Pet Fee