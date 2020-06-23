All apartments in Peoria
8923 W LISBON Lane
8923 W LISBON Lane

8923 West Lisbon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8923 West Lisbon Lane, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Beautiful highly upgraded FURNISHED vacation style rental home. Visit for a couple of months, or rent year round - this gorgeous home with STUNNING panoramic lake views. Master suite w/king bed & 2nd bedroom w/queen bed upstairs, lower level living room, family room, kitchen, dining, laundry & additional den/bedroom (twin daybed & trundle) plus 3rd full bath. Lots of outdoor living space including patios, covered patio, plenty of seating, hammock, BBQ area & patio table & chairs, and lake access w/small boat & kayak. Excellent Desert Harbor location minutes to the loop 101 freeway for easy access to P83 entertainment district, Peoria Sports Complex Spring Training, Cardinals stadium and Coyotes arena, shopping, dining, and more! Rates vary by season & length of stay

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8923 W LISBON Lane have any available units?
8923 W LISBON Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8923 W LISBON Lane have?
Some of 8923 W LISBON Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8923 W LISBON Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8923 W LISBON Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8923 W LISBON Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8923 W LISBON Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8923 W LISBON Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8923 W LISBON Lane does offer parking.
Does 8923 W LISBON Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8923 W LISBON Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8923 W LISBON Lane have a pool?
No, 8923 W LISBON Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8923 W LISBON Lane have accessible units?
No, 8923 W LISBON Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8923 W LISBON Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8923 W LISBON Lane has units with dishwashers.
