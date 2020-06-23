8923 W LISBON Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Beautiful highly upgraded FURNISHED vacation style rental home. Visit for a couple of months, or rent year round - this gorgeous home with STUNNING panoramic lake views. Master suite w/king bed & 2nd bedroom w/queen bed upstairs, lower level living room, family room, kitchen, dining, laundry & additional den/bedroom (twin daybed & trundle) plus 3rd full bath. Lots of outdoor living space including patios, covered patio, plenty of seating, hammock, BBQ area & patio table & chairs, and lake access w/small boat & kayak. Excellent Desert Harbor location minutes to the loop 101 freeway for easy access to P83 entertainment district, Peoria Sports Complex Spring Training, Cardinals stadium and Coyotes arena, shopping, dining, and more! Rates vary by season & length of stay