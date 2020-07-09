All apartments in Peoria
Last updated September 14 2019 at 7:13 AM

8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane

8856 West Christopher Michael Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8856 West Christopher Michael Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Stunning home in Crystal Cove of Peoria featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is 1,470 square feet. HIGH vaulted ceilings, newly-installed diagonal tile throughout (NO CARPET), open-concept floor plan, eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, spacious family room, french doors leading out to backyard, double doors opening up to the master bedroom which features an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and so much more! Backyard features an extended covered patio, perfect for entertaining, and there is plenty of additional room for building a pool or planting grass. Perfect starter-home in a great neighborhood and NO HOA!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane have any available units?
8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane have?
Some of 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane offer parking?
No, 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane has a pool.
Does 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane have accessible units?
No, 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane has units with dishwashers.
