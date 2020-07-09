8856 W CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities pool

Stunning home in Crystal Cove of Peoria featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and is 1,470 square feet. HIGH vaulted ceilings, newly-installed diagonal tile throughout (NO CARPET), open-concept floor plan, eat-in kitchen with a large pantry, spacious family room, french doors leading out to backyard, double doors opening up to the master bedroom which features an en-suite bathroom with double sinks and so much more! Backyard features an extended covered patio, perfect for entertaining, and there is plenty of additional room for building a pool or planting grass. Perfect starter-home in a great neighborhood and NO HOA!