8832 W. Golden Lane

Amenities
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/11 ***
This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1171 square feet and is located at Westgeen in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry, master bedroom with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in the front & back yards.
Westgreen HOA
Utilities:
Electric - SRP
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria
Cross Streets: 89th Ave & Olive Ave
Directions: South on 89th Ave, East on Golden Ln to the home on the Left
(RLNE5818092)