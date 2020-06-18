8832 W. Golden Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/11 ***



This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1171 square feet and is located at Westgeen in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry, master bedroom with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in the front & back yards.



Westgreen HOA



Utilities:

Electric - SRP

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria



Cross Streets: 89th Ave & Olive Ave

Directions: South on 89th Ave, East on Golden Ln to the home on the Left



(RLNE5818092)