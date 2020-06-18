All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8832 W. Golden Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8832 W. Golden Lane
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

8832 W. Golden Lane

8832 West Golden Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8832 West Golden Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Westgreen Estates

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
garage
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - *** AVAILABLE 06/11 ***

This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1171 square feet and is located at Westgeen in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, kitchen with breakfast bar & pantry, master bedroom with a walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, carpet and tile flooring, window coverings throughout and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry closet. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert landscaping in the front & back yards.

Westgreen HOA

Utilities:
Electric - SRP
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria

Cross Streets: 89th Ave & Olive Ave
Directions: South on 89th Ave, East on Golden Ln to the home on the Left

(RLNE5818092)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8832 W. Golden Lane have any available units?
8832 W. Golden Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8832 W. Golden Lane have?
Some of 8832 W. Golden Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8832 W. Golden Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8832 W. Golden Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8832 W. Golden Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8832 W. Golden Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8832 W. Golden Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8832 W. Golden Lane does offer parking.
Does 8832 W. Golden Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8832 W. Golden Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8832 W. Golden Lane have a pool?
No, 8832 W. Golden Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8832 W. Golden Lane have accessible units?
No, 8832 W. Golden Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8832 W. Golden Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8832 W. Golden Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Best Cities for Pets 2019
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College