Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8827 West Willowbrook Drive
Last updated December 21 2019 at 7:51 AM

8827 West Willowbrook Drive

8827 West Willowbrook Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8827 West Willowbrook Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
pool
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Leases signed in this state are subject to a 1.8% monthly city tax. This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home includes neutral color scheme, stylish fixtures and a POOL! NOTE: Resident will be billed $150 per month for pool maintenance fee. The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing all of your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Submit your application(s) online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8827 West Willowbrook Drive have any available units?
8827 West Willowbrook Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8827 West Willowbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8827 West Willowbrook Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8827 West Willowbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8827 West Willowbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8827 West Willowbrook Drive offer parking?
No, 8827 West Willowbrook Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8827 West Willowbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8827 West Willowbrook Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8827 West Willowbrook Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8827 West Willowbrook Drive has a pool.
Does 8827 West Willowbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 8827 West Willowbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8827 West Willowbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 8827 West Willowbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8827 West Willowbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 8827 West Willowbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

