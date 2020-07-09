All apartments in Peoria
8823 W. Charleston Ave.

8823 West Charleston Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8823 West Charleston Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
hot tub
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
hot tub
*** REMODELED 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This Three Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Home has been Totally Remodeled over the last six weeks. Single Story 1,340 Square Feet Featuring a large Vaulted Great Room with Fireplace, Octagonal Dining Room, Vaulted Master Bedroom and Large Bathroom Suite with separate Tub and Shower plus Vaults in the other two Bedrooms. We have a Brand New Kitchen with new white Shaker Cabinets, Countertops, Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Sink and Stainless Steel Appliances. Both Bathrooms also have Brand New Cabinets, Countertops, Nickel Fixtures, and Faux Marble. All New Interior Paint and Brand new flooring throughout with Carpet in the Bedrooms and Premium Plank Flooring in the rest of the house.

Great Location just South of Union Hills convenient to the Arrowhead Area as well as the Glendale Stadium Complex.. Highly Rated Peoria Schools with Apache Elementary just Two Blocks Away. Owner Pays the Membership Fees for the Community Pool and spa just Block away.

Cross Streets: 87th Ave & Union Hills
Directions: South on 87th Ave, Right on Charleston to the home on the Left

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8823 W. Charleston Ave. have any available units?
8823 W. Charleston Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8823 W. Charleston Ave. have?
Some of 8823 W. Charleston Ave.'s amenities include recently renovated, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8823 W. Charleston Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8823 W. Charleston Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8823 W. Charleston Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8823 W. Charleston Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8823 W. Charleston Ave. offer parking?
No, 8823 W. Charleston Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 8823 W. Charleston Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8823 W. Charleston Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8823 W. Charleston Ave. have a pool?
Yes, 8823 W. Charleston Ave. has a pool.
Does 8823 W. Charleston Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8823 W. Charleston Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8823 W. Charleston Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8823 W. Charleston Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.

