8823 W. Charleston Ave.

*** REMODELED 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This Three Bedroom Two Bath Single Family Home has been Totally Remodeled over the last six weeks. Single Story 1,340 Square Feet Featuring a large Vaulted Great Room with Fireplace, Octagonal Dining Room, Vaulted Master Bedroom and Large Bathroom Suite with separate Tub and Shower plus Vaults in the other two Bedrooms. We have a Brand New Kitchen with new white Shaker Cabinets, Countertops, Brushed Nickel Fixtures and Sink and Stainless Steel Appliances. Both Bathrooms also have Brand New Cabinets, Countertops, Nickel Fixtures, and Faux Marble. All New Interior Paint and Brand new flooring throughout with Carpet in the Bedrooms and Premium Plank Flooring in the rest of the house.



Great Location just South of Union Hills convenient to the Arrowhead Area as well as the Glendale Stadium Complex.. Highly Rated Peoria Schools with Apache Elementary just Two Blocks Away. Owner Pays the Membership Fees for the Community Pool and spa just Block away.



Cross Streets: 87th Ave & Union Hills

Directions: South on 87th Ave, Right on Charleston to the home on the Left



