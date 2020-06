Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated pool bbq/grill

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Wonderful tri-level home with plenty of room. Kitchen is very large with island and upgraded appliances and granite counter tops. Home has separate living and family rooms, two bedroom downstairs and 3 upstairs and remodeled bathrooms. Backyard has a gorgeous pool with rock waterfall and built in BBQ area. Home also has 3 car garage and RV gate.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.