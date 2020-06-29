All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8808 West Diana Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8808 West Diana Avenue
Last updated March 22 2020 at 7:37 AM

8808 West Diana Avenue

8808 West Diana Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8808 West Diana Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Westgreen Estates

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bed/2 Bath Single Level Home with NO HOA in Peoria; Wood Flooring; Large Patio Security Doors Open to a Beautifully Landscaped Backyard; Gated Side Yard for Gardening with Watering System; Master Bedroom has Double Closets & Backyard Patio Access; Walk-In Shower in Master Bath; Large Pantry in Kitchen; 2-Car Garage; Workbench; RV Gate with Covered Parking or Patio Area on Side of Home; Extra Room/Storage Building in Backyard; Solar for Low Electric Bills; All Appliances Included; Call to Schedule your Showing Today! SORRY NO CATS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 West Diana Avenue have any available units?
8808 West Diana Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8808 West Diana Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8808 West Diana Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 West Diana Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 8808 West Diana Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8808 West Diana Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 8808 West Diana Avenue offers parking.
Does 8808 West Diana Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 West Diana Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 West Diana Avenue have a pool?
No, 8808 West Diana Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8808 West Diana Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8808 West Diana Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 West Diana Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8808 West Diana Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8808 West Diana Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8808 West Diana Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College