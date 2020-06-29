All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 5 2020 at 8:48 AM

8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr.

8763 West Lone Cactus Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8763 West Lone Cactus Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Deer Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
dogs allowed
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 bedroom Peoria home in a fantastic location just minutes from the 101 Loop. Custom paint, over-sized tile flooring, fans + blinds throughout & a cozy fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets & back-splash. Master suite includes private bathroom with double sinks & walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio. NO CATS, DOGS UNDER 20 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have any available units?
8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have?
Some of 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, dogs allowed, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. offer parking?
No, 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have a pool?
No, 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
