8763 W. Lone Cactus Dr.

3 bedroom Peoria home in a fantastic location just minutes from the 101 Loop. Custom paint, over-sized tile flooring, fans + blinds throughout & a cozy fireplace. Beautiful kitchen with white cabinets & back-splash. Master suite includes private bathroom with double sinks & walk-in closet. Large backyard with covered patio. NO CATS, DOGS UNDER 20 LBS WILL BE CONSIDERED.

$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.