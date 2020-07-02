All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8760 West Christopher Michael Lane
Last updated December 6 2019 at 5:22 AM

8760 West Christopher Michael Lane

8760 West Christopher Michael Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8760 West Christopher Michael Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
cats allowed
*** 3D Property Tour ***
https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YU3QMzyHUoA

This big 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with new kitchen and flooring downstairs. This home sits on a large north/south facing lot located near Grand Ave and Peoria Ave. Downstairs, a lovely office/den looks outside to the front, and closes off for privacy and quiet. Large eat-in kitchen has nice sized island and walk in pantry. Granite counter tops, as well. Wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in every room, with nicely flowing floor plan. Upstairs, huge loft separates secondary bedrooms from master. Large 3 CAR GARAGE with storage cabinets, and RV gate on side provide lots of parking. No HOA. Back yard is large, with covered patio. It's very difficult to find a property with these amenities for lease! CENTRALIZED location!

For information and instructions on self-viewing, please call 480-568-2666. To contact agent directly, please call/text Karen Heimbach at 480-662-4081 or email karen@brewerstrattonpm.com. To view all our available homes, please visit our website at www.brewerstrattonpm.com.

BUILD YOUR CREDIT BY RENTING THROUGH US! WE REPORT ALL PAYMENTS TO EXPERIAN RENT BUREAU!

Our Fee Structure:
Security Deposit Is Equal To 1.25 X Monthly Rent - (75% Refundable)
12-Month Lease, (longer lease can be negotiated)
Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
$250 One Time Pet Fee - (Non-Refundable) - (Some Breed Restrictions)
$225 One Time Management Fee
$19.99 HVAC Preventative Maintenance Program
3% Monthly Administrative Fee + Rental Tax Where Applicable

*Apply online @ www.BrewerStrattonPM.com - The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Brewer & Stratton Property Management is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

"WE DO BUSINESS IN ACCORDANCE WITH THE FAIR HOUSING ACT"
*LICENSED REALTOR*
*ASSISTIVE ANIMALS - SEE MANAGEMENT*

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane have any available units?
8760 West Christopher Michael Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane have?
Some of 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8760 West Christopher Michael Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane is pet friendly.
Does 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane offers parking.
Does 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane have a pool?
No, 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane have accessible units?
No, 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8760 West Christopher Michael Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College