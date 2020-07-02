8760 West Christopher Michael Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking dogs allowed garage pet friendly cats allowed

*** 3D Property Tour ***

https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=YU3QMzyHUoA



This big 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath with new kitchen and flooring downstairs. This home sits on a large north/south facing lot located near Grand Ave and Peoria Ave. Downstairs, a lovely office/den looks outside to the front, and closes off for privacy and quiet. Large eat-in kitchen has nice sized island and walk in pantry. Granite counter tops, as well. Wood laminate flooring, ceiling fans in every room, with nicely flowing floor plan. Upstairs, huge loft separates secondary bedrooms from master. Large 3 CAR GARAGE with storage cabinets, and RV gate on side provide lots of parking. No HOA. Back yard is large, with covered patio. It's very difficult to find a property with these amenities for lease! CENTRALIZED location!



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,595, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,993.75, Available Now

