Last updated August 2 2019 at 7:44 AM

8749 W Kimberly Way

8749 West Kimberly Way · No Longer Available
Location

8749 West Kimberly Way, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
gym
pool
pool table
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
tennis court
This single level home is located in the adult community of Westbrook Village is now available for move in! Meticulously maintained, this home is immaculate and boasts a gorgeous open layout with tons of natural light coming through. No neighbors behind for added privacy. Double door entry leads into the beautiful living room featuring new Hickory Handscraped wood flooring & vaulted ceilings! Kitchen has newer granite counters, kitchen island, plenty of cabinet space & eat in kitchen. The master suite has its own private bathroom, separate tub & shower, double sinks & walk-in closet with built in organizers. The backyard is a piece of paradise with mature landscaping, an extended patio and outdoor seating. Both yards feature desert landscaping for extremely easy upkeep. Primary lease holder(s) must be at least 40 years of age or older and cannot have any kids under the age of 19 to qualify. The Westbrook community has TONS of amenities to offer including championship golf courses, recreation centers, pools and spas, fitness center, billiards, bocce ball courts and so much more! Come check the place out while you still can!

$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. Inquire before applying.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8749 W Kimberly Way have any available units?
8749 W Kimberly Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8749 W Kimberly Way have?
Some of 8749 W Kimberly Way's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8749 W Kimberly Way currently offering any rent specials?
8749 W Kimberly Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8749 W Kimberly Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 8749 W Kimberly Way is pet friendly.
Does 8749 W Kimberly Way offer parking?
No, 8749 W Kimberly Way does not offer parking.
Does 8749 W Kimberly Way have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8749 W Kimberly Way does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8749 W Kimberly Way have a pool?
Yes, 8749 W Kimberly Way has a pool.
Does 8749 W Kimberly Way have accessible units?
No, 8749 W Kimberly Way does not have accessible units.
Does 8749 W Kimberly Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8749 W Kimberly Way has units with dishwashers.
