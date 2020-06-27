8749 W Kimberly Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court gym pool pool table cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

This single level home is located in the adult community of Westbrook Village is now available for move in! Meticulously maintained, this home is immaculate and boasts a gorgeous open layout with tons of natural light coming through. No neighbors behind for added privacy. Double door entry leads into the beautiful living room featuring new Hickory Handscraped wood flooring & vaulted ceilings! Kitchen has newer granite counters, kitchen island, plenty of cabinet space & eat in kitchen. The master suite has its own private bathroom, separate tub & shower, double sinks & walk-in closet with built in organizers. The backyard is a piece of paradise with mature landscaping, an extended patio and outdoor seating. Both yards feature desert landscaping for extremely easy upkeep. Primary lease holder(s) must be at least 40 years of age or older and cannot have any kids under the age of 19 to qualify. The Westbrook community has TONS of amenities to offer including championship golf courses, recreation centers, pools and spas, fitness center, billiards, bocce ball courts and so much more! Come check the place out while you still can!



To Schedule a Self-Showing Please Visit:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/rentvest



$50 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee. Pet fees and restrictions apply. Inquire before applying.