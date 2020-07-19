All apartments in Peoria
8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane

8648 West Betty Elyse Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8648 West Betty Elyse Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
Make lasting memories in this charming home. The large kitchen has tile floors and is complete with an island, eating area, and modern appliances. French doors off the living room lead to an expansive backyard. There is also a second floor deck, huge laundry room, gorgeous wood floors, and two-car garage. The inviting foyer is graced by tile floors. The home has three bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which offers a large, dual-sink bathroom with a garden tub and a walk-in closet. There is newer carpet throughout the home. This home is conveniently located close to highways, offering easy access to major employers, parks, shopping, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have any available units?
8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have?
Some of 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane offers parking.
Does 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have a pool?
No, 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane has units with dishwashers.
