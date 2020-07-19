8648 W BETTY ELYSE Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry garage

Make lasting memories in this charming home. The large kitchen has tile floors and is complete with an island, eating area, and modern appliances. French doors off the living room lead to an expansive backyard. There is also a second floor deck, huge laundry room, gorgeous wood floors, and two-car garage. The inviting foyer is graced by tile floors. The home has three bedrooms, including the master bedroom, which offers a large, dual-sink bathroom with a garden tub and a walk-in closet. There is newer carpet throughout the home. This home is conveniently located close to highways, offering easy access to major employers, parks, shopping, and more!