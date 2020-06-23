All apartments in Peoria
8643 North 112th Avenue
Last updated May 7 2020 at 1:00 AM

8643 North 112th Avenue

8643 North 112th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8643 North 112th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345
Barclays Suncliff

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Spacious and bright 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Barclay Suncliffs Community. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Back yard is spacious and perfect for entertaining. This house located at 8643 N 112th Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8643 North 112th Avenue have any available units?
8643 North 112th Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8643 North 112th Avenue have?
Some of 8643 North 112th Avenue's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8643 North 112th Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8643 North 112th Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8643 North 112th Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8643 North 112th Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8643 North 112th Avenue offer parking?
No, 8643 North 112th Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8643 North 112th Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8643 North 112th Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8643 North 112th Avenue have a pool?
No, 8643 North 112th Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8643 North 112th Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8643 North 112th Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8643 North 112th Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8643 North 112th Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
