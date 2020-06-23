8643 North 112th Avenue

Amenities

Spacious and bright 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home in Barclay Suncliffs Community. Renovated kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Back yard is spacious and perfect for entertaining. This house located at 8643 N 112th Ave in Peoria is waiting for you to make it your new home! *This home is pet friendly* *Monthly city tax 1.8%* Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.