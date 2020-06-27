All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8620 W DAVIS Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8620 W DAVIS Road
Last updated September 10 2019 at 11:48 PM

8620 W DAVIS Road

8620 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8620 West Davis Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Pride of ownership! Great location, easy access to Freeway, shops and restaurants, minutes to Peoria Sports Complex and Westgate. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, Open floor plan with kitchen island and eating area. Family room with exit to rear yard. Rear yard has covered patio and lush green grass. Formal living and dining room. 2 car garage and inside laundry area. New tenant to verify all schools and measurements. Upon request owner will paint the hall bathroom and the secondary bedrooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8620 W DAVIS Road have any available units?
8620 W DAVIS Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8620 W DAVIS Road have?
Some of 8620 W DAVIS Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8620 W DAVIS Road currently offering any rent specials?
8620 W DAVIS Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8620 W DAVIS Road pet-friendly?
No, 8620 W DAVIS Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8620 W DAVIS Road offer parking?
Yes, 8620 W DAVIS Road offers parking.
Does 8620 W DAVIS Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8620 W DAVIS Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8620 W DAVIS Road have a pool?
No, 8620 W DAVIS Road does not have a pool.
Does 8620 W DAVIS Road have accessible units?
No, 8620 W DAVIS Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8620 W DAVIS Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8620 W DAVIS Road has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College