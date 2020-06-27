8620 W DAVIS Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave refrigerator

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Pride of ownership! Great location, easy access to Freeway, shops and restaurants, minutes to Peoria Sports Complex and Westgate. Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, Open floor plan with kitchen island and eating area. Family room with exit to rear yard. Rear yard has covered patio and lush green grass. Formal living and dining room. 2 car garage and inside laundry area. New tenant to verify all schools and measurements. Upon request owner will paint the hall bathroom and the secondary bedrooms.