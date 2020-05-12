8613 W. Davis Rd

Amenities
*** NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is home was just remodeled and is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1311 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, vinyl plank flooring throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.
Cross Streets: 87th Ave & Bell Rd
Directions: South on 87th Ave, Left on Paradise, Right on 86th Dr, Left on DavisRd to the home on the Right
Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria
(RLNE5744704)