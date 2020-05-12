All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 16 2020 at 12:11 PM

8613 W. Davis Rd

8613 West Davis Road · No Longer Available
Location

8613 West Davis Road, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
*** NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is home was just remodeled and is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1311 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, vinyl plank flooring throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.

Cross Streets: 87th Ave & Bell Rd
Directions: South on 87th Ave, Left on Paradise, Right on 86th Dr, Left on DavisRd to the home on the Right

Utilities:
Electric - APS
Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria

(RLNE5744704)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

