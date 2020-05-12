8613 W. Davis Rd

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage recently renovated walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

*** NEWLY REMODELED 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is home was just remodeled and is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 1311 square feet and is located in Peoria. The interior features a living room, dining room, master bedroom with walk in closet, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, plant shelves, vinyl plank flooring throughout, window coverings and full size washer/dryer hookups in an inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.



Cross Streets: 87th Ave & Bell Rd

Directions: South on 87th Ave, Left on Paradise, Right on 86th Dr, Left on DavisRd to the home on the Right



Utilities:

Electric - APS

Water/Sewer/Trash - City of Peoria



(RLNE5744704)