8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

An absolute adorable upgraded home w/3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout with brand new Tile and Carpet flooring throughout. Living room has a bay window upon entry connected to the dining room. Open Kitchen w/breakfast nook w/ Upgraded Granite Countertops and Backsplash & Stainless Steele Sink and New Faucet. Stainless Steele Appliances were just installed 1 month ago. Master Bedroom with separate Tub and Shower and walk-in closet and double sink. Brand new blinds throughout the home. Step outside from your Family room to the open and grassy backyard with citrus trees. This home is a must see in a very desirable area & conveniently located to Schools, Shopping and 101 Frwy.