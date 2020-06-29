All apartments in Peoria
Peoria, AZ
8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR --
8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR --

8582 West Rue De Lamour · No Longer Available
Location

8582 West Rue De Lamour, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
An absolute adorable upgraded home w/3 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 car garage. Freshly painted throughout with brand new Tile and Carpet flooring throughout. Living room has a bay window upon entry connected to the dining room. Open Kitchen w/breakfast nook w/ Upgraded Granite Countertops and Backsplash & Stainless Steele Sink and New Faucet. Stainless Steele Appliances were just installed 1 month ago. Master Bedroom with separate Tub and Shower and walk-in closet and double sink. Brand new blinds throughout the home. Step outside from your Family room to the open and grassy backyard with citrus trees. This home is a must see in a very desirable area & conveniently located to Schools, Shopping and 101 Frwy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- have any available units?
8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- have?
Some of 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR --'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- currently offering any rent specials?
8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- pet-friendly?
No, 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- offer parking?
Yes, 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- offers parking.
Does 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- have a pool?
No, 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- does not have a pool.
Does 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- have accessible units?
No, 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- does not have accessible units.
Does 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8582 W RUE DE LAMOUR -- has units with dishwashers.

