8566 W CHARLESTON Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets fireplace

GREAT LOCATION...Close to shopping, entertainment, schools, and freeways. This beautiful home offers 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths and 2 Car Garage. Large master bedroom features walk-in closet and master bath with separate tub and shower plus double sinks. Nice open kitchen with island and stainless steel appliances, Park like back yard setting with no neighbors behind and a patio that runs the length of the house. Tile flooring throughout the house. Close to Arrowhead Mall, Peoria Sports Complex, Glendale Stadium and Westgate. Won't last long!