Sharp--Clean 3 bed 2 bath single level house in Fairmount Subdivision. Fresh interior 2 tone paint. Brand new tile plank flooring throughout the house with new carpet in the bedrooms only. Brand new stainless steel appliances. Ready for immediate move in. Just off the 101 Loop with easy access to the entire West Valley and 3 miles from Westgate and Cardinals Stadium.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 8552 W HATCHER Road have any available units?
8552 W HATCHER Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8552 W HATCHER Road have?
Some of 8552 W HATCHER Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8552 W HATCHER Road currently offering any rent specials?
8552 W HATCHER Road is not currently offering any rent specials.