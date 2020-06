Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

ADULT COMMUNITY--MUST BE OVER 40 WITH NO CHILDREN UNDER 19, BRIGHT SPACIOUS WESTBROOK HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FANTASTIC LOCATION NEAR VISTAS REC CENTER. 2 BEDROOMS PLUS BONUS ROOM, 2 1/2 BATH JUST REMODELED WITH NEW WOOD LOOK TILE FLOORING AND DESIGNER CARPET, KITCHEN HAS NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, FRESHLY PAINTED, WITH NEW HARDWARE, FAUCETS AND LIGHTING THROUGHOUT, NEWER ROOF, AC & HOT WATER HEATER