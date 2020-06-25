8419 W SALTER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeous home with North/South exposure in Peoria! Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! Light, bright, and airy throughout! Kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, breakfast bar, and white appliances. Large loft upstairs! Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Full bathroom with dual sink vanity and private toilet room. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).