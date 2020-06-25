All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 22 2020 at 5:07 AM

8419 W SALTER Drive

8419 West Salter Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8419 West Salter Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeous home with North/South exposure in Peoria! Close to shopping, dining, schools, and more! Light, bright, and airy throughout! Kitchen is complete with a plethora of cabinets, breakfast bar, and white appliances. Large loft upstairs! Master suite has plush carpet with ceiling fan and picture window. Full bathroom with dual sink vanity and private toilet room. Backyard features a covered patio with desert landscaping and plenty of room for entertaining. Use listers app. Lister to write lease. Tenant to pay the first $50 of any repair. $150 Rekey Fee, $250 Cleaning Fee to be paid at move in. All pets must qualify through PetScreening.com to gain approval and determine the amount of pet rent and deposit required (if applicable).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8419 W SALTER Drive have any available units?
8419 W SALTER Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8419 W SALTER Drive have?
Some of 8419 W SALTER Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8419 W SALTER Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8419 W SALTER Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8419 W SALTER Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8419 W SALTER Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8419 W SALTER Drive offer parking?
No, 8419 W SALTER Drive does not offer parking.
Does 8419 W SALTER Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8419 W SALTER Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8419 W SALTER Drive have a pool?
No, 8419 W SALTER Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8419 W SALTER Drive have accessible units?
No, 8419 W SALTER Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8419 W SALTER Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8419 W SALTER Drive has units with dishwashers.
