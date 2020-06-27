8414 W. Bluefield Ave.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garage

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy three bedroom home in Bell Park. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and the 101 freeway. This home features all kitchen appliances included as well as a washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings in the living room area. Split floor plan for added privacy. Back covered patio and a two car garage. Sorry NO pets

Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com



Call or text for details 602-672-1787

$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.