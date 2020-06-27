All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8414 W. Bluefield Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8414 W. Bluefield Ave.
Last updated April 2 2020 at 7:36 AM

8414 W. Bluefield Ave.

8414 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8414 West Bluefield Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy three bedroom home in Bell Park. Easy access to shopping, restaurants, and the 101 freeway. This home features all kitchen appliances included as well as a washer/dryer. Vaulted ceilings in the living room area. Split floor plan for added privacy. Back covered patio and a two car garage. Sorry NO pets
Schedule a self guided tour today www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. have any available units?
8414 W. Bluefield Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8414 W. Bluefield Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. offers parking.
Does 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. have a pool?
No, 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. have units with air conditioning?
No, 8414 W. Bluefield Ave. does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College