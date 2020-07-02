All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8408 N 107th Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8408 N 107th Lane
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8408 N 107th Lane

8408 North 107th Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8408 North 107th Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345
Country Meadows

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
carpet
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features sleek tile and plush carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen features ample counter space, updated appliances, great cabinet space, and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today! Pool fee is an additional $95.00 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8408 N 107th Lane have any available units?
8408 N 107th Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8408 N 107th Lane have?
Some of 8408 N 107th Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, recently renovated, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8408 N 107th Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8408 N 107th Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8408 N 107th Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8408 N 107th Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8408 N 107th Lane offer parking?
No, 8408 N 107th Lane does not offer parking.
Does 8408 N 107th Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8408 N 107th Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8408 N 107th Lane have a pool?
Yes, 8408 N 107th Lane has a pool.
Does 8408 N 107th Lane have accessible units?
No, 8408 N 107th Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8408 N 107th Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 8408 N 107th Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College