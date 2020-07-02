8408 N 107th Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony recently renovated pool fireplace carpet oven

You will love getting to make this charming house your new home! The interior features sleek tile and plush carpet flooring throughout. The kitchen features ample counter space, updated appliances, great cabinet space, and a breakfast nook. The bedrooms are spacious and offer great space for relaxing at the end of the day. The living spaces are filled with natural light coming from the large windows throughout the interior. The wonderful, fenced backyard features a sparkling pool and patio for summer fun and entertainment. Apply online today! Pool fee is an additional $95.00 per month.