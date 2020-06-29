All apartments in Peoria
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

8359 W. Bluefield Avenue

8359 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8359 West Bluefield Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

pet friendly
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Great Open Floor Plan! - Great open floor plan with dining just off open kitchen with island, connecting to family room! Separate living room and formal dining area at front of home. Great master suite with separate shower and tub with vanity and walk-in closet!

*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*

Deposit and Fee Structure:

One Time Fees
Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)
Security Deposit: $1395
Cleaning Fee: $250
Lease Administration Fee: $195

Monthly Fees
Monthly Rent: $1395
Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)
Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)

Click APPLY NOW!
Upon approved application the $13995 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4239209)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue have any available units?
8359 W. Bluefield Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
8359 W. Bluefield Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue offer parking?
No, 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue have a pool?
No, 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 8359 W. Bluefield Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
