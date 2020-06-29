8359 W. Bluefield Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities pet friendly

Great Open Floor Plan! - Great open floor plan with dining just off open kitchen with island, connecting to family room! Separate living room and formal dining area at front of home. Great master suite with separate shower and tub with vanity and walk-in closet!



*The information contained in this ad is accurate to the best of our knowledge. Mosaic Properties is not responsible for any error or omission in the wording or content of this information*



Deposit and Fee Structure:



One Time Fees

Application Fee: $45 (per adult 18 and older)

Security Deposit: $1395

Cleaning Fee: $250

Lease Administration Fee: $195



Monthly Fees

Monthly Rent: $1395

Monthly Municipal Tax and Administration Fee - 4% of Monthly Rent (not included in rent amount above)

Monthly Pet Fee - $25/month per pet (No cats. Small dogs only. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pitbulls or Chows)



Click APPLY NOW!

Upon approved application the $13995 security deposit & $250 cleaning fee are due within 48 hrs to hold the property. The $195.00 admin fee will be due with rent once the lease is signed. Any remaining deposits and rents are due at the time of lease signing.



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4239209)