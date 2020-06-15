8338 W MORROW Drive

Amenities

Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Westbrook Village. This resort style age restricted community offers endless amenities for your active adult lifestyle. Excellent location close to loop 101. This home offers king size bed in the master, queen in bedroom 2 & 2 twins in bedroom 3. Plenty of seating in living & dining rooms. Fully appointed kitchen & outdoor living space will knock your socks off! BBQ, tables+chairs, fruit tree, artificial grass, rock accents & huge covered patio. Perfect for relaxing or entertaining. At least 1 occupant age 55 or over & no occupant age 18 or under is permitted. FURNITURE WILL NOT BE REMOVED. Tenant is responsible for utilities. NO CATS. Summer monthly/year round: $1795 / Winter/Spring: $2795 Oct to April