Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8338 W MORROW Drive
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

8338 W MORROW Drive

8338 West Morrow Drive · (602) 688-9750
Location

8338 West Morrow Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Westbrook Village

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,975

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1574 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
bbq/grill
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Well appointed 3 bedroom 2 bath FULLY FURNISHED executive home in Westbrook Village. This resort style age restricted community offers endless amenities for your active adult lifestyle. Excellent location close to loop 101. This home offers king size bed in the master, queen in bedroom 2 & 2 twins in bedroom 3. Plenty of seating in living & dining rooms. Fully appointed kitchen & outdoor living space will knock your socks off! BBQ, tables+chairs, fruit tree, artificial grass, rock accents & huge covered patio. Perfect for relaxing or entertaining. At least 1 occupant age 55 or over & no occupant age 18 or under is permitted. FURNITURE WILL NOT BE REMOVED. Tenant is responsible for utilities. NO CATS. Summer monthly/year round: $1795 / Winter/Spring: $2795 Oct to April

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8338 W MORROW Drive have any available units?
8338 W MORROW Drive has a unit available for $2,975 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8338 W MORROW Drive have?
Some of 8338 W MORROW Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8338 W MORROW Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8338 W MORROW Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8338 W MORROW Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8338 W MORROW Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8338 W MORROW Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8338 W MORROW Drive does offer parking.
Does 8338 W MORROW Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8338 W MORROW Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8338 W MORROW Drive have a pool?
No, 8338 W MORROW Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8338 W MORROW Drive have accessible units?
No, 8338 W MORROW Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8338 W MORROW Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8338 W MORROW Drive has units with dishwashers.
