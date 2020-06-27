8262 W. Voltaire Ave.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage pet friendly

*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS DEN HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home with 1,386 square feet and is located in Peoria. The exterior features a living room, family room, an open eat in kitchen with island and breakfast bar, den, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.



Please call United Metro Properties for viewing instructions: 623-889-7727



Cross Streets: 83rd Ave/Thunderbird Rd

Directions: S on 83rd Ave, E on Wacker, Left on 82nd Ln - Turns into Voltaire, follow to property



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE2499283)