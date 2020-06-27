All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8262 W. Voltaire Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8262 W. Voltaire Ave.
Last updated October 30 2019 at 10:12 PM

8262 W. Voltaire Ave.

8262 West Voltaire Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8262 West Voltaire Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
pet friendly
*** 3 BEDROOM / 2 BATHROOM PLUS DEN HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom single story home with 1,386 square feet and is located in Peoria. The exterior features a living room, family room, an open eat in kitchen with island and breakfast bar, den, master bedroom with walk in closet and double sinks in the bathroom, vaulted ceilings, plant shelves, ceiling fans, vinyl and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry room. The exterior features a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio, desert front yard landscaping and grass back yard landscaping.

Please call United Metro Properties for viewing instructions: 623-889-7727

Cross Streets: 83rd Ave/Thunderbird Rd
Directions: S on 83rd Ave, E on Wacker, Left on 82nd Ln - Turns into Voltaire, follow to property

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE2499283)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. have any available units?
8262 W. Voltaire Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. have?
Some of 8262 W. Voltaire Ave.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
8262 W. Voltaire Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. offers parking.
Does 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. have a pool?
No, 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. have accessible units?
No, 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8262 W. Voltaire Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College