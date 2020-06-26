8227 W Columbine Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities dog park dogs allowed pet friendly

Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Peoria - This 1333 SF home is in excellent condition. It has a generous living room area plus separate family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space.

Master bedroom is spacious and has door leading out to patio. Hardwood floors throughout except for tile in kitchen and baths. Large covered patio, big back yard with storage shed and dog run, plus RV gate w/ concrete pad. Close to shopping, the stadium and Loop 101. Move in ready.



$100 Placement Fee

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

1.8% City Tax

$35 Application Fee

$1395 Deposit



(RLNE3389002)