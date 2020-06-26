All apartments in Peoria
8227 W Columbine Dr.
Last updated July 26 2019 at 10:12 AM

8227 W Columbine Dr.

8227 West Columbine Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8227 West Columbine Drive, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dogs allowed
dog park
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dog park
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Charming 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Home in Peoria - This 1333 SF home is in excellent condition. It has a generous living room area plus separate family room. Kitchen has plenty of cabinet and counter space.
Master bedroom is spacious and has door leading out to patio. Hardwood floors throughout except for tile in kitchen and baths. Large covered patio, big back yard with storage shed and dog run, plus RV gate w/ concrete pad. Close to shopping, the stadium and Loop 101. Move in ready.

$100 Placement Fee
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
1.8% City Tax
$35 Application Fee
$1395 Deposit

(RLNE3389002)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8227 W Columbine Dr. have any available units?
8227 W Columbine Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8227 W Columbine Dr. have?
Some of 8227 W Columbine Dr.'s amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8227 W Columbine Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
8227 W Columbine Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8227 W Columbine Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 8227 W Columbine Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 8227 W Columbine Dr. offer parking?
No, 8227 W Columbine Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 8227 W Columbine Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8227 W Columbine Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8227 W Columbine Dr. have a pool?
No, 8227 W Columbine Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 8227 W Columbine Dr. have accessible units?
No, 8227 W Columbine Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 8227 W Columbine Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 8227 W Columbine Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
