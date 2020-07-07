All apartments in Peoria
8210 W Tonto Ln
Last updated November 5 2019 at 11:06 AM

8210 W Tonto Ln

8210 West Tonto Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8210 West Tonto Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large Single Story 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home In the much sought after Fletcher Heights community!Â This home has a wonderful, open floor plan that is very well laid out.Â Spacious main living area w/ vaulted ceilings, open kitchen and dining area.Â Master suite has large walk in closet,Â  private toilet room,Â Â dual vanity sink and Â garden tub.Â Â Covered patio & mature landscape including lawn & trees. All this in the highly desired Fletcher Heights community, that boasts great Peoria schools, & is conveniently close to golf, Sunrise Pool, Arrowhead shopping & entertainment!Â The home has been well maintained and will be Â clean and move-in readyÂ  the first week of November. Small Pets Negotiable, with app fee $150-$250.
RENT for only $1575 Plus Tax.Â  Â Home is occupied. Limited showings.Â  Â  Â Email Crissy K for more Information.Â  Crissy@flraz.com
602-550-5058, This home will go Fast!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8210 W Tonto Ln have any available units?
8210 W Tonto Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8210 W Tonto Ln have?
Some of 8210 W Tonto Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8210 W Tonto Ln currently offering any rent specials?
8210 W Tonto Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8210 W Tonto Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 8210 W Tonto Ln is pet friendly.
Does 8210 W Tonto Ln offer parking?
No, 8210 W Tonto Ln does not offer parking.
Does 8210 W Tonto Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8210 W Tonto Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8210 W Tonto Ln have a pool?
Yes, 8210 W Tonto Ln has a pool.
Does 8210 W Tonto Ln have accessible units?
No, 8210 W Tonto Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 8210 W Tonto Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 8210 W Tonto Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

