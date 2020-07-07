8210 W Tonto Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Large Single Story 4 Bedroom / 2 Bath Home In the much sought after Fletcher Heights community!Â This home has a wonderful, open floor plan that is very well laid out.Â Spacious main living area w/ vaulted ceilings, open kitchen and dining area.Â Master suite has large walk in closet,Â private toilet room,Â Â dual vanity sink and Â garden tub.Â Â Covered patio & mature landscape including lawn & trees. All this in the highly desired Fletcher Heights community, that boasts great Peoria schools, & is conveniently close to golf, Sunrise Pool, Arrowhead shopping & entertainment!Â The home has been well maintained and will be Â clean and move-in readyÂ the first week of November. Small Pets Negotiable, with app fee $150-$250.

RENT for only $1575 Plus Tax.Â Â Home is occupied. Limited showings.Â Â Â Email Crissy K for more Information.Â Crissy@flraz.com

602-550-5058, This home will go Fast!