8138 W SHANGRI LA Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly fireplace microwave

Wonderful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Peoria** Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and easy freeway access. Great open lay out, plenty of space but easy to keep cool.Total Move in costs based on a 1st of the month move in are $1504.35 which includes first month's rent, tax, admin fee and property damage waiver. Plus a refundable security deposit as low as $350.00 O.A.C. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA Admin / Registration fee. Move ins after the 1st = pro rated rent. Pet fees not in included. **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS**