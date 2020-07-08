All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8138 W SHANGRI LA Road
Last updated April 28 2020 at 1:46 AM

8138 W SHANGRI LA Road

8138 West Shangri La Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

8138 West Shangri La Road, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Wonderful 4 bed 2.5 bath home in Peoria** Great location, close to all, shopping, dining, schools, parks, entertainment, and easy freeway access. Great open lay out, plenty of space but easy to keep cool.Total Move in costs based on a 1st of the month move in are $1504.35 which includes first month's rent, tax, admin fee and property damage waiver. Plus a refundable security deposit as low as $350.00 O.A.C. Plus a 1 time $200.00 HOA Admin / Registration fee. Move ins after the 1st = pro rated rent. Pet fees not in included. **NO HOUSING VOUCHERS OR CATS**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road have any available units?
8138 W SHANGRI LA Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road have?
Some of 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road currently offering any rent specials?
8138 W SHANGRI LA Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road is pet friendly.
Does 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road offer parking?
No, 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer parking.
Does 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road have a pool?
No, 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have a pool.
Does 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road have accessible units?
No, 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8138 W SHANGRI LA Road has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Should I Live with a Roommate?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Napa Place
11600 N 75th Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
The Place at Santana Village
7606 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College