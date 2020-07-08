All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 23 2020

8115 N 109 Drive

8115 North 109th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

8115 North 109th Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Pre-Paid Solar Lease makes this the Prefect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful Highly Energy Efficient Single Level Home with 2 Bed/2 Bath and Den Has Just Been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Solar, Gas, Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling Fans, Brand New 15 Seer A/C Unit and Additional Attic Insulation Allows for Almost No Cost Monthly Electric Bills. All New Upgraded Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Included along with a Water Softener and 18'' Porcelain Tile Throughout * Large Private Backyard with Covered Patio, Grass & Mature Landscaping * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8115 N 109 Drive have any available units?
8115 N 109 Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8115 N 109 Drive have?
Some of 8115 N 109 Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8115 N 109 Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8115 N 109 Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8115 N 109 Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8115 N 109 Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8115 N 109 Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8115 N 109 Drive offers parking.
Does 8115 N 109 Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8115 N 109 Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8115 N 109 Drive have a pool?
No, 8115 N 109 Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8115 N 109 Drive have accessible units?
No, 8115 N 109 Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8115 N 109 Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8115 N 109 Drive has units with dishwashers.

