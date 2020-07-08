8115 N 109 Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Pre-Paid Solar Lease makes this the Prefect Place to Call Home! This Beautiful Highly Energy Efficient Single Level Home with 2 Bed/2 Bath and Den Has Just Been Detailed and One of the Cleanest Homes for Lease in the area. Very Open & Spacious Floor Plan with Solar, Gas, Dual Pane Windows, Ceiling Fans, Brand New 15 Seer A/C Unit and Additional Attic Insulation Allows for Almost No Cost Monthly Electric Bills. All New Upgraded Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances Included along with a Water Softener and 18'' Porcelain Tile Throughout * Large Private Backyard with Covered Patio, Grass & Mature Landscaping * Conveniently Located in a Quiet and Highly Desirable Neighborhood with Great Freeway Access (Lessor approval for pets with an additional fee per month)