All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8068 W. Louise Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8068 W. Louise Drive
Last updated July 9 2020 at 11:00 AM

8068 W. Louise Drive

8068 West Louise Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8068 West Louise Drive, Peoria, AZ 85383
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Space Galore! 6 bed, 4 bath in desirable Fletcher Heights - This beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home has spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Formal living room plus family room. Huge master with separate tub (with jets) and shower in master bath as well as double sinks. Other bedrooms are very spacious. Fireplace. RV gate and 3 car garage!

$100 Placement Fee
1.8% Peoria Tax
1.5% Monthly Administration Fee
$2650 Security Deposit
$35 Application Fee per Adult
$200 Cleaning Fee

(RLNE3460618)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8068 W. Louise Drive have any available units?
8068 W. Louise Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8068 W. Louise Drive have?
Some of 8068 W. Louise Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8068 W. Louise Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8068 W. Louise Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8068 W. Louise Drive pet-friendly?
No, 8068 W. Louise Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8068 W. Louise Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8068 W. Louise Drive offers parking.
Does 8068 W. Louise Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8068 W. Louise Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8068 W. Louise Drive have a pool?
No, 8068 W. Louise Drive does not have a pool.
Does 8068 W. Louise Drive have accessible units?
No, 8068 W. Louise Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8068 W. Louise Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8068 W. Louise Drive has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Flats at Peoria
9680 W Olive Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Villa Vita Apartments by Mark-Taylor
8175 W Ludlow Dr
Peoria, AZ 85381
Christopher Todd Communities on Happy Valley
11903 W Happy Valley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85383

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolsPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZQueen Creek, AZPrescott Valley, AZ
Fountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZLitchfield Park, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College