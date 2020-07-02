8068 W. Louise Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Space Galore! 6 bed, 4 bath in desirable Fletcher Heights - This beautiful 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom home has spacious floor plan. Huge kitchen with island and breakfast bar. Plenty of cabinets and counter space. Formal living room plus family room. Huge master with separate tub (with jets) and shower in master bath as well as double sinks. Other bedrooms are very spacious. Fireplace. RV gate and 3 car garage!



$100 Placement Fee

1.8% Peoria Tax

1.5% Monthly Administration Fee

$2650 Security Deposit

$35 Application Fee per Adult

$200 Cleaning Fee



