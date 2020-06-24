All apartments in Peoria
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8057 N 110th Ave
Last updated April 2 2019 at 10:45 AM

8057 N 110th Ave

8057 North 110th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

8057 North 110th Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
***3 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1585 square feet & is located in the quite Meadows subdivision. The interior features an eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, living room, den, master bedroom with walk-in closet & separate tub/shower, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, wood and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet.The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio & large backyard.

Cross Streets: Northern & 110th Ave
Directions: North on 110th Ave to Loma, West on Loma to 110th Ave, North on 110th Ave to home on the Right side

(RLNE4776271)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8057 N 110th Ave have any available units?
8057 N 110th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 8057 N 110th Ave have?
Some of 8057 N 110th Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8057 N 110th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
8057 N 110th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8057 N 110th Ave pet-friendly?
No, 8057 N 110th Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8057 N 110th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 8057 N 110th Ave offers parking.
Does 8057 N 110th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8057 N 110th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8057 N 110th Ave have a pool?
No, 8057 N 110th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 8057 N 110th Ave have accessible units?
No, 8057 N 110th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 8057 N 110th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 8057 N 110th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
