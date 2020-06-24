8057 N 110th Ave

Amenities

***3 BEDROOM + DEN / 2 BATHROOM HOME IN PEORIA *** - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1585 square feet & is located in the quite Meadows subdivision. The interior features an eat in kitchen with granite counter tops and breakfast bar, living room, den, master bedroom with walk-in closet & separate tub/shower, ceiling fans, window coverings throughout, wood and carpet flooring and full size washer/dryer hookups in inside laundry closet.The exterior includes a 2 car garage with opener, covered patio & large backyard.



Cross Streets: Northern & 110th Ave

Directions: North on 110th Ave to Loma, West on Loma to 110th Ave, North on 110th Ave to home on the Right side



(RLNE4776271)