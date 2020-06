Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage gym fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Adorable home in Peoria. New paint interior/exterior & new flooring throughout in 2017. 1133 sq ft. 3 bed / 2 bath home, large backyard, 2 car garage right in the heart of Peoria. Easy access to Loop 101 with nearby grocery, gym, banks, restaurants and schools (Peoria School District). Fridge, washer/dryer included.HOME IS TENANT OCCUPIED THROUGH 2.8.20 AND WILL ONLY BE AVAILABLE TO SHOW DURING SELECT TIMES