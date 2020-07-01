All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 8004 W Tonopah Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
8004 W Tonopah Dr
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

8004 W Tonopah Dr

8004 West Tonopah Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Fletcher Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8004 West Tonopah Drive, Peoria, AZ 85382
Fletcher Heights

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Move-in special! $250 off your 1st full month's rent if leased by 3/1/2020!

This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has a neutral gray paint throughout, tile in all main living areas and the kitchen opens up to the great room. The kitchen has 10ft ceilings, an island w/sink, breakfast bar, pantry. The master bath has a separate tub & shower. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee.

You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!

Mynd Property Management
Equal Opportunity Housing
License #02014508

-Fast Online Application
-Mobile App to Pay Rent and Track Service
-Affordable Renter's Insurance

www.mynd.co

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5434260)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8004 W Tonopah Dr have any available units?
8004 W Tonopah Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
Is 8004 W Tonopah Dr currently offering any rent specials?
8004 W Tonopah Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8004 W Tonopah Dr pet-friendly?
No, 8004 W Tonopah Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 8004 W Tonopah Dr offer parking?
No, 8004 W Tonopah Dr does not offer parking.
Does 8004 W Tonopah Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8004 W Tonopah Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8004 W Tonopah Dr have a pool?
No, 8004 W Tonopah Dr does not have a pool.
Does 8004 W Tonopah Dr have accessible units?
No, 8004 W Tonopah Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 8004 W Tonopah Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 8004 W Tonopah Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8004 W Tonopah Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 8004 W Tonopah Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Fountain Palms
8820 W Bell Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Elevation Plaza Del Rio
13310 North Plaza Del Rio Boulevard
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sonoma Ridge
8201 W Beardsley Rd
Peoria, AZ 85382
Vue Park West
9680 W Northern Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College