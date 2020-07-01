8004 W Tonopah Dr

Amenities
Move-in special! $250 off your 1st full month's rent if leased by 3/1/2020!
This beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home has a neutral gray paint throughout, tile in all main living areas and the kitchen opens up to the great room. The kitchen has 10ft ceilings, an island w/sink, breakfast bar, pantry. The master bath has a separate tub & shower. $49 application fee per adult. 1.8% city rental tax. 2.1% monthly admin fee. $235 initial admin-fee.
You can reach us directly at leasing@mynd.co, or 833-367-6963. We look forward to connecting with you!
No Pets Allowed
