Last updated October 12 2019 at 8:09 PM

7850 W Camino De Oro Road

7850 West Camino De Oro · No Longer Available
Location

7850 West Camino De Oro, Peoria, AZ 85383

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
This private guest house is a unique vacation rental property because of its convenient location, yet the best of quiet living. Easy access to shopping and fine restaurants centrally located in North Peoria AZ surrounded by mountain views of the natural desert.The Guest house is 700 sqft 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom with its own patio on an acre property approximately 200 feet away from the main house which makes it very private. There is a separate brick paver walkway that guides you to the entryway of the guest house. Fully equipped kitchen, brand new King size Casper mattress, new sheets and towels, Flat screen television, Dish Network Satellite with DVR recorder and Wifi .Plenty of room to park 4 vehicles and RV Parking.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7850 W Camino De Oro Road have any available units?
7850 W Camino De Oro Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7850 W Camino De Oro Road have?
Some of 7850 W Camino De Oro Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7850 W Camino De Oro Road currently offering any rent specials?
7850 W Camino De Oro Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7850 W Camino De Oro Road pet-friendly?
No, 7850 W Camino De Oro Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7850 W Camino De Oro Road offer parking?
Yes, 7850 W Camino De Oro Road offers parking.
Does 7850 W Camino De Oro Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7850 W Camino De Oro Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7850 W Camino De Oro Road have a pool?
Yes, 7850 W Camino De Oro Road has a pool.
Does 7850 W Camino De Oro Road have accessible units?
No, 7850 W Camino De Oro Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7850 W Camino De Oro Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7850 W Camino De Oro Road has units with dishwashers.
