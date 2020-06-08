7850 W Camino De Oro Road

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking pool fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool internet access

This private guest house is a unique vacation rental property because of its convenient location, yet the best of quiet living. Easy access to shopping and fine restaurants centrally located in North Peoria AZ surrounded by mountain views of the natural desert.The Guest house is 700 sqft 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom with its own patio on an acre property approximately 200 feet away from the main house which makes it very private. There is a separate brick paver walkway that guides you to the entryway of the guest house. Fully equipped kitchen, brand new King size Casper mattress, new sheets and towels, Flat screen television, Dish Network Satellite with DVR recorder and Wifi .Plenty of room to park 4 vehicles and RV Parking.