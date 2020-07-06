All apartments in Peoria
Find more places like 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane
Last updated December 2 2019 at 4:52 PM

7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane

7555 West Betty Elyse Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Peoria
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7555 West Betty Elyse Lane, Peoria, AZ 85382

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY Great single level four bedroom, 3 bath family home with easy care desert landscaping; conveniently located to Arrowhead shopping, dining, 101 Loop, Arrowhead & Thunderbird Hospitals, Peoria Sports Complex Tile in all the right places; fourth bedroom is split from the other three Upgraded cabinets, tile and carpet Walkin kitchen pantry and also another storage room inside; oversized laundry room with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included but not warranted by Landlord - repairs covered under OneGuard Home Warranty with Tenant responsible for service call fee 2'' blinds except for patio door Check out the photos and come see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have any available units?
7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have?
Some of 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane offers parking.
Does 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have a pool?
No, 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not have a pool.
Does 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Stadium Vue Townhomes
7677 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Enclave at Arrowhead
8092 W Paradise Ln
Peoria, AZ 85382
Tuscany Ridge
8203 W Oraibi Dr
Peoria, AZ 85382
Waterford at Peoria
14109 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Sky at P83 Apartments
14300 N 83rd Ave
Peoria, AZ 85381
Moxi
8650 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ 85345
Visions Apartment Homes
13720 N 88th Ln
Peoria, AZ 85381
Villas on Olive
8201 West Olive Avenue
Peoria, AZ 85345

Similar Pages

Peoria 1 BedroomsPeoria 2 Bedrooms
Peoria Apartments with PoolPeoria Pet Friendly Places
Peoria Studio ApartmentsPinal County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Phoenix, AZMesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZGlendale, AZGilbert, AZ
Surprise, AZAvondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZPrescott Valley, AZQueen Creek, AZ
Buckeye, AZFountain Hills, AZSun City, AZApache Junction, AZAnthem, AZTolleson, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

Fletcher Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

Arizona State University-TempeGateWay Community College
Mesa Community CollegeRio Salado College
Yavapai College