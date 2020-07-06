7555 W BETTY ELYSE Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking

NO PETS, NO SMOKING ON PROPERTY Great single level four bedroom, 3 bath family home with easy care desert landscaping; conveniently located to Arrowhead shopping, dining, 101 Loop, Arrowhead & Thunderbird Hospitals, Peoria Sports Complex Tile in all the right places; fourth bedroom is split from the other three Upgraded cabinets, tile and carpet Walkin kitchen pantry and also another storage room inside; oversized laundry room with Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer included but not warranted by Landlord - repairs covered under OneGuard Home Warranty with Tenant responsible for service call fee 2'' blinds except for patio door Check out the photos and come see!