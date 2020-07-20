All apartments in Peoria
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:14 AM

7543 W. Ironwood Dr.

7543 West Ironwood Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7543 West Ironwood Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
All fresh throughout! - Cute 3 bedroom home with fresh paint throughout and fairly new carpets in the bedrooms. Large open kitchen plus a dining room. There is a gas fireplace in the living/family room. Master suite has shower/tub combo. Large walk in closet in one of the guest bedrooms. 2 car garage and low maintenance yards. Space and hook ups for your own washer and dryer in the garage. One time administrative fee of $75 charged with approved application.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3893698)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. have any available units?
7543 W. Ironwood Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. have?
Some of 7543 W. Ironwood Dr.'s amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
7543 W. Ironwood Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. offers parking.
Does 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. have a pool?
No, 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. have accessible units?
No, 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 7543 W. Ironwood Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
