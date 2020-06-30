7534 W Cinnabar Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*** Available 5/6/2020 ***

Absolutely Charming Home with great curb appeal. Dramatic soaring ceilings, built-in media wall, beautiful tile floor t/o, ceiling fans, cozy fireplace, plant shelves, and formal dining area. Spacious eat-in kitchen features French Doors to patio, white appliances All included, glass tiled backsplash, and wood cabinetry. Create a feast with family and friends. Two guest bedrooms with plush neutral carpet. Peaceful and serene backyard with covered patio, pavers and grass. Don't miss the peach, apple and pomegranate trees! A must see Home that will NOT last!!