Last updated March 11 2020 at 7:45 AM

7534 W Cinnabar Ave

7534 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7534 West Cinnabar Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*** Available 5/6/2020 ***
Absolutely Charming Home with great curb appeal. Dramatic soaring ceilings, built-in media wall, beautiful tile floor t/o, ceiling fans, cozy fireplace, plant shelves, and formal dining area. Spacious eat-in kitchen features French Doors to patio, white appliances All included, glass tiled backsplash, and wood cabinetry. Create a feast with family and friends. Two guest bedrooms with plush neutral carpet. Peaceful and serene backyard with covered patio, pavers and grass. Don't miss the peach, apple and pomegranate trees! A must see Home that will NOT last!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7534 W Cinnabar Ave have any available units?
7534 W Cinnabar Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7534 W Cinnabar Ave have?
Some of 7534 W Cinnabar Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7534 W Cinnabar Ave currently offering any rent specials?
7534 W Cinnabar Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7534 W Cinnabar Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 7534 W Cinnabar Ave is pet friendly.
Does 7534 W Cinnabar Ave offer parking?
No, 7534 W Cinnabar Ave does not offer parking.
Does 7534 W Cinnabar Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7534 W Cinnabar Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7534 W Cinnabar Ave have a pool?
No, 7534 W Cinnabar Ave does not have a pool.
Does 7534 W Cinnabar Ave have accessible units?
No, 7534 W Cinnabar Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 7534 W Cinnabar Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7534 W Cinnabar Ave has units with dishwashers.

