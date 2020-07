Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY 7/14/19 10AM-1PM5 bedroom plus two additional loft space/office space. In-law suite downstairs with full master suite upstairs. Upstairs shows 3 additional bedroom, open loft, and additional office/den with door. 3 car tandem garage space with RV gate outside. Paint & carpet less than 1 year old. New tile throughout downstairs and bathrooms. Stainless steel appliances in kitchen. Front and back yard both on automatic timer drip systems.