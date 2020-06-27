7354 West Greer Avenue

Amenities

pet friendly

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Perfect family home. Move in ready. Close to the 101 Freeway and Arrowhead Mall.



Thank you for your interest in our property! Please submit an application at rentnexgen.com and we will contact you to schedule a viewing. Have a wonderful day! You can also self view on rently.com This home is not section 8. Managed by Daniel Enriquez, NeXGen Real Estate

Contact us to schedule a showing.