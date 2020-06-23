All apartments in Peoria
7319 W Cinnabar Ave
7319 W Cinnabar Ave

7319 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

7319 West Cinnabar Avenue, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Location! Location! Location! - Property Id: 92963

Available for move in 02/19! Move into this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a huge fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood alder cabinets, stainless appliances. The bath is gorgeous-all tile with a jacuzzi tub. Cabinets with counter installed in laundry room and front loader w/d.
Tile flooring in living room, kitchen, laundry, baths and walk areas. Wood flooring in bedrooms for easy maintenance. Spacious closets in bedrooms. Unit recently repainted.
Appliances included: Dishwasher, frontloader w/d, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / gas Oven, Refrigerator,
Neighborhood Description: Cul-de-sac with original mostly neighbors, quiet established neighborhood and next to Clarence B. Hayes Memorial Park..
Deposit required
Pet restrictions apply
Tenant responsible for all utilities and renters insurance. Section8 accepted
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92963p
Property Id 92963

(RLNE5206203)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

