7319 W Cinnabar Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry cats allowed dogs allowed hot tub pet friendly

Location! Location! Location! - Property Id: 92963



Available for move in 02/19! Move into this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a huge fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood alder cabinets, stainless appliances. The bath is gorgeous-all tile with a jacuzzi tub. Cabinets with counter installed in laundry room and front loader w/d.

Tile flooring in living room, kitchen, laundry, baths and walk areas. Wood flooring in bedrooms for easy maintenance. Spacious closets in bedrooms. Unit recently repainted.

Appliances included: Dishwasher, frontloader w/d, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / gas Oven, Refrigerator,

Neighborhood Description: Cul-de-sac with original mostly neighbors, quiet established neighborhood and next to Clarence B. Hayes Memorial Park..

Deposit required

Pet restrictions apply

Tenant responsible for all utilities and renters insurance. Section8 accepted

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/92963p

Property Id 92963



(RLNE5206203)