7319 W Cinnabar Ave

Location! Location! Location! - Property Id: 92963
Available for move in 02/19! Move into this beautiful 3 bedroom, 1 bath with a huge fenced in backyard. Kitchen with hardwood alder cabinets, stainless appliances. The bath is gorgeous-all tile with a jacuzzi tub. Cabinets with counter installed in laundry room and front loader w/d.
Tile flooring in living room, kitchen, laundry, baths and walk areas. Wood flooring in bedrooms for easy maintenance. Spacious closets in bedrooms. Unit recently repainted.
Appliances included: Dishwasher, frontloader w/d, Garbage disposal, Microwave, Range / gas Oven, Refrigerator,
Neighborhood Description: Cul-de-sac with original mostly neighbors, quiet established neighborhood and next to Clarence B. Hayes Memorial Park..
Deposit required
Pet restrictions apply
Tenant responsible for all utilities and renters insurance. Section8 accepted
