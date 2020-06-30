7314 W Cheryl Drive

Amenities

AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - This four bedroom home features newer tile, carpet, cabinet, ceiling fans, blinds and warm two tone paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steal appliances, french doors leading to oversized backyard with elongated covered patio, RV Gate, separate storage room with full size washer and dryer. NO HOA! Located within walking distance to Murphy Park and School. Glendale Community College and Saguaro Park are mins away. This one is sure to go fast. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**



