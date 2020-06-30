All apartments in Peoria
Last updated February 22 2020 at 12:33 PM

7314 W Cheryl Drive

7314 West Cheryl Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7314 West Cheryl Drive, Peoria, AZ 85345
Suntown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 2/17/20!!! - This four bedroom home features newer tile, carpet, cabinet, ceiling fans, blinds and warm two tone paint throughout. The eat-in kitchen features granite counter tops with stainless steal appliances, french doors leading to oversized backyard with elongated covered patio, RV Gate, separate storage room with full size washer and dryer. NO HOA! Located within walking distance to Murphy Park and School. Glendale Community College and Saguaro Park are mins away. This one is sure to go fast. **RENTER/REALTOR TO VERIFY EVERYTHING IN THE LISTING IS CORRECT INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO APPLIANCES* If pets are approved there will be an additional fee of $20 per pet per month and/or $150 Pet deposit per pet. Local Sales Tax & additional 2% Admin fees will apply along with a $150 non-refundable deposit.**

(RLNE3376410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7314 W Cheryl Drive have any available units?
7314 W Cheryl Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7314 W Cheryl Drive have?
Some of 7314 W Cheryl Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7314 W Cheryl Drive currently offering any rent specials?
7314 W Cheryl Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7314 W Cheryl Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 7314 W Cheryl Drive is pet friendly.
Does 7314 W Cheryl Drive offer parking?
No, 7314 W Cheryl Drive does not offer parking.
Does 7314 W Cheryl Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7314 W Cheryl Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7314 W Cheryl Drive have a pool?
No, 7314 W Cheryl Drive does not have a pool.
Does 7314 W Cheryl Drive have accessible units?
No, 7314 W Cheryl Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 7314 W Cheryl Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 7314 W Cheryl Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

