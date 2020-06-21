7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

This is the HOUSE you have been looking for. Near Loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex, Cardinal Stadium, Highly rated Peoria School district attending Oakwood Elementary and Cactus High. Stunningly beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home Featuring stylish flooring, fresh paint, vaulted ceilings & wood burning fire place. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & a large breakfast bar. Nice open floor plan. Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity, walk in closet, & upgraded shower. The backyard has a mix of desert landscaping, grass, patio, gazebo, & RV gate. A must see. No pets