Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:10 AM

7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road

7138 West Bloomfield Road · No Longer Available
Location

7138 West Bloomfield Road, Peoria, AZ 85381

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the HOUSE you have been looking for. Near Loop 101, Peoria Sports Complex, Cardinal Stadium, Highly rated Peoria School district attending Oakwood Elementary and Cactus High. Stunningly beautiful 3 bed/2 bath home Featuring stylish flooring, fresh paint, vaulted ceilings & wood burning fire place. The Kitchen features stainless steel appliances & a large breakfast bar. Nice open floor plan. Master bathroom has a dual sink vanity, walk in closet, & upgraded shower. The backyard has a mix of desert landscaping, grass, patio, gazebo, & RV gate. A must see. No pets

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road have any available units?
7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road have?
Some of 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road currently offering any rent specials?
7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road pet-friendly?
No, 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road offer parking?
Yes, 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road does offer parking.
Does 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road have a pool?
No, 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have a pool.
Does 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road have accessible units?
No, 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road does not have accessible units.
Does 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7138 W BLOOMFIELD Road has units with dishwashers.
