Home
/
Peoria, AZ
/
7054 West Mercer Lane
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:34 PM

7054 West Mercer Lane

7054 West Mercer Lane · No Longer Available
Location

7054 West Mercer Lane, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM

Click to see if you qualify,

http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Peoria! Located in the highly desirable Peoria School District, this lovely home boasts an open floor-plan with carpet and tile in all the right places. The kitchen is spacious with loads of cabinetry and counter space, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The large and bright great room is the perfect gathering place for family and friends. All of the bedrooms are well sized and located on the second floor, the master suite is complete with a full bathroom that includes double sinks and a walk-in closet. There's even a large backyard that is ready for your personal touch and creativity! Near Arrowhead Towne Center, parks, and freeways. Stay Cool this Summer in Community Pool!

Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1350
Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400
Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $
Admin Fee: $199
Rental Tax: 1.8%
Monthly Admin Fee: 3%

*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7054 West Mercer Lane have any available units?
7054 West Mercer Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7054 West Mercer Lane have?
Some of 7054 West Mercer Lane's amenities include pet friendly, stainless steel, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7054 West Mercer Lane currently offering any rent specials?
7054 West Mercer Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7054 West Mercer Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 7054 West Mercer Lane is pet friendly.
Does 7054 West Mercer Lane offer parking?
No, 7054 West Mercer Lane does not offer parking.
Does 7054 West Mercer Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7054 West Mercer Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7054 West Mercer Lane have a pool?
Yes, 7054 West Mercer Lane has a pool.
Does 7054 West Mercer Lane have accessible units?
No, 7054 West Mercer Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 7054 West Mercer Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 7054 West Mercer Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
