7054 West Mercer Lane

Amenities

pet friendly stainless steel walk in closets pool carpet

Unit Amenities carpet walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Apply Here WWW.RENTREDBRICK.COM



Click to see if you qualify,



http://www.rentredbrick.com/documents/



Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Peoria! Located in the highly desirable Peoria School District, this lovely home boasts an open floor-plan with carpet and tile in all the right places. The kitchen is spacious with loads of cabinetry and counter space, pantry, and stainless steel appliances. The large and bright great room is the perfect gathering place for family and friends. All of the bedrooms are well sized and located on the second floor, the master suite is complete with a full bathroom that includes double sinks and a walk-in closet. There's even a large backyard that is ready for your personal touch and creativity! Near Arrowhead Towne Center, parks, and freeways. Stay Cool this Summer in Community Pool!



Refundable Security Deposit: $ 1350

Non-refundable Cleaning Deposit: $400

Non-refundable Pet Deposit: $

Admin Fee: $199

Rental Tax: 1.8%

Monthly Admin Fee: 3%



*All Tenants are required to purchase a Renter's Insurance policy with liability coverage no less than $100,000, listing Red Brick Realty as an additional interest. Please send us a copy of your policy prior to move in*4 business day



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,350, Application Fee: $75, Security Deposit: $1,350, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.