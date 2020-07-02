7027 W LINCOLN Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool garage

Immediate availability, easy to qualify to lease. Fresh new paint and carpet throughout. Open floorplan this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located within a gated community. Private location within the community featuring a community pool and grass playground and walking paths. Updated kitchen, tile downstairs in the great room concept plan. Private backyard and covered patio. Master bedroom is spacious with a master bathroom, double sinks, separate tub and shower, walk in closet. The two additional bedrooms share the upstairs with another full bathroom. Two car garage with garage door openers and remote controls.