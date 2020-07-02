All apartments in Peoria
7027 W LINCOLN Street
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:29 AM

7027 W LINCOLN Street

7027 W Lincoln St · No Longer Available
Location

7027 W Lincoln St, Peoria, AZ 85345

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
Immediate availability, easy to qualify to lease. Fresh new paint and carpet throughout. Open floorplan this 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom is located within a gated community. Private location within the community featuring a community pool and grass playground and walking paths. Updated kitchen, tile downstairs in the great room concept plan. Private backyard and covered patio. Master bedroom is spacious with a master bathroom, double sinks, separate tub and shower, walk in closet. The two additional bedrooms share the upstairs with another full bathroom. Two car garage with garage door openers and remote controls.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7027 W LINCOLN Street have any available units?
7027 W LINCOLN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Peoria, AZ.
How much is rent in Peoria, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Peoria Rent Report.
What amenities does 7027 W LINCOLN Street have?
Some of 7027 W LINCOLN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7027 W LINCOLN Street currently offering any rent specials?
7027 W LINCOLN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7027 W LINCOLN Street pet-friendly?
No, 7027 W LINCOLN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Peoria.
Does 7027 W LINCOLN Street offer parking?
Yes, 7027 W LINCOLN Street offers parking.
Does 7027 W LINCOLN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7027 W LINCOLN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7027 W LINCOLN Street have a pool?
Yes, 7027 W LINCOLN Street has a pool.
Does 7027 W LINCOLN Street have accessible units?
No, 7027 W LINCOLN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7027 W LINCOLN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7027 W LINCOLN Street has units with dishwashers.
